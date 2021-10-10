Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $43,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,890,000 after buying an additional 514,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.09. 12,862,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

