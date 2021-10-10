Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $51.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,373 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,071,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 635,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,593,727,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.41 on Friday, hitting $2,801.12. The company had a trading volume of 946,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,489.45 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,551.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

