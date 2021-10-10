Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 210,222 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,222 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Mills by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $4,465,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

