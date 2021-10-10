Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,343 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,140,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,543. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

