Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DQ opened at $56.00 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.