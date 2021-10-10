David F. Novack Sells 3,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

DVAX opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.