David F. Novack Sells 3,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
DVAX opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
