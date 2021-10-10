DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Cap Achieves $3.07 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $53,559.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00089530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.54 or 1.00168253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.54 or 0.06445749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,671,845 coins and its circulating supply is 50,901,699 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

