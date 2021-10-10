DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $43,159.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00086725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,114.67 or 1.00092567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.36 or 0.06478603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

