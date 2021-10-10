Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $159,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $61.30 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

