Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

