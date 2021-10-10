Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.