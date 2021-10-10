Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,223 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

