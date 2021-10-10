Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,646 shares of company stock worth $4,859,041. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of REPL opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

