Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €90.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.75 ($87.94).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at €81.92 ($96.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 81.11. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €93.84 ($110.40).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.