Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.62 ($59.55).

DWNI opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.46.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

