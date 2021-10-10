Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.84 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00006257 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $97,396.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00329028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

