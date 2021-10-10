Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target upped by Truist from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.18.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.