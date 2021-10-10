DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $240.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,481 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 172.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 525,965 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 685.0% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

