DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $240.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

