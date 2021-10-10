Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $10.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

