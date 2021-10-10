Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of DSX opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $512.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

