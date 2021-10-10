Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Up to $33.32

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.32, but opened at $34.54. Digimarc shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 14 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $575.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Digimarc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Digimarc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.