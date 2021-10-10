DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,822,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

