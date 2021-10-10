Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Apartment Income REIT worth $113,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

