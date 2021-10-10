Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $117,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.