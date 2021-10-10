Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,616 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of ITT worth $114,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.