Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EW opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.7% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

