Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.67.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

