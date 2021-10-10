Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Acquires C$949,608.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 119,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$949,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 227,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,799,424.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$363,084.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 2,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$16,485.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 34,600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$275,416.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 51,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.84 per share, with a total value of C$403,760.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 26,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, with a total value of C$201,135.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00.

DPM stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

