Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s previous close.
DPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.
Shares of DPM stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.67.
In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 over the last ninety days.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
