Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s previous close.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 over the last ninety days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

