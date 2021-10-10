Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

ETR:DUE opened at €36.56 ($43.01) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 125.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.81.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

