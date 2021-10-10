easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $900.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,462. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.