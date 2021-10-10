Educational Development Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

