Efinity Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,738.85 or 0.99791793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06455313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Buying and Selling Efinity

