Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $11.64 million and $101,571.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00321194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,049,388 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.