Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,536.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after buying an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL opened at $23.83 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.