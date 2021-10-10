Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 382,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

