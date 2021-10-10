Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.