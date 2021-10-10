Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 230 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $139.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

