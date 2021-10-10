Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 470 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9,952.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 186,206 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,956,000 after buying an additional 254,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

NYSE DELL opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

