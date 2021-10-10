Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 680 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6,096.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,764,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

