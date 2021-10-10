Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) PT Lowered to $5.72

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from $6.69 to $5.72 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.19. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

