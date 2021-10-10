Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0712 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $22,132.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,159,033 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

