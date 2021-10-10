Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 292.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. 603,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

