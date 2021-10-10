Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.46% of Encore Wire worth $116,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

WIRE stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

