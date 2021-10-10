Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $12.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 253,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

