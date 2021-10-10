Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $45,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

