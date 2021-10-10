Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $35,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Square by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Square by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 93,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 58,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $238.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.20, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,221 shares of company stock valued at $121,137,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

