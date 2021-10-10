Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $50.02 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.44% of Pegasystems worth $50,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Pegasystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after buying an additional 59,619 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEGA opened at $124.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.