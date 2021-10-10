Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,730 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $41,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $192.44 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

